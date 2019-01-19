9 Times The KarJenner Kids Have Gotten Lavish Gifts: Chicago’s G-Wagon, True’s Bentley & More

It’s totally cool to be jealous of kids, right? The Kardashian kids have all gotten some of the most expensive gifts in just a few short years. From mini cars to custom jackets, these kiddos are certainly living the life!

Kim Kardashian, 38, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 34, Rob Kardashian, 31, and Kylie Jenner, 21, love to spoil their kids. How can you not with those adorable faces? Chicago West, 1, recently celebrated her 1st birthday on Jan. 15, and her famous parents got her the coolest gift — a tiny Mercedes G-Wagon that matches the neon yellow one Kim has in her garage. The mini car cost a whopping $240,000. For a baby who can’t really drive, that’s lavish AF! Kim shot video of Chicago and big brother Saint West, 3, in the mini Mercedes with older sis North West sitting on the rim. They all looked like they were having so much fun!

But Chicago isn’t the first Kardashian baby to get a mini car. True Thompson, 9 months, was given her first little Bentley from Khloe’s pal, Kimora Lee Simmons. Stormi Webster, 11 months, and Chicago got one, too. Dream Kardashian, 2, also got a pink toy Mercedes for her first birthday in Nov. 2017. The more the merrier when it comes toy cars and the Kardashian-Jenners! Can you imagine what these Karjenner kids will get when they get their driver’s licenses?!

North is already a total fashionista in the making. After all, her mom is Kim K. The adorable kiddo was gifted a custom made jacket by artist Elizabeth Ilsley in 2017. The jacket had “woke up and felt the vibe” from Kanye West’s song “Famous” on the back.

Since giving birth to baby Stormi in Feb. 2018, Kylie has given her daughter anything and everything she could ever want. During summer 2018, Stormi was photographed in a Gucci carrier, which has a price tag of over $600. Only the best for Stormi! Kylie also pushed her baby girl around in a Fendi stroller, which cost a whopping $12,500! Well, when your mom is worth $900 million and on her way to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever, a $12,500 stroller is nothing! Stormi and True’s first birthdays are coming up. What will their moms and family get them this year?! Time will tell!