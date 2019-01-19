‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry May Not Be Dating Chris Lopez Anymore: It’s ‘So Back & Forth’

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL, and admitted that her dating life is very up and down these days and it’s causing her to keep certain parts to herself.

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, 26, is not involved in a committed relationship right now and doesn’t want to share certain details about her love life since she’s still figuring things out. “I guess because I’m not in any relationship now, my ‘dating’ life is so back and forth, and I don’t want to put it out there for everyone to judge and for my kids to see,” the reality star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Definitely not dating anyone new though.”

Kailyn’s comments about her love life seem to put to rest the rumors that she’s back with ex Chris Lopez, the father of her third child, Lux, 1. There were also rumors that she was expecting her fourth child with him, but she set the record straight on Instagram when she responded with “absolutely not” to one of her followers asking about it. Kailyn’s been very cryptic about her relationship status with Chris lately, so naturally, her fans have been very speculative about it. From recently making a joke about marrying him in a podcast interview with US Weekly, to EXCLUSIVELY telling us she was dating someone from her past in a previous interview, it’s no wonder her followers are wondering what’s going on!

Although Kailyn admitted she’s currently not in a relationship, it is still possible she’s casually dating Chris. The former lovebirds’ romance was heavily documented on season 8 of Teen Mom 2, but it turns out things will be different this season. “Chris is a huge part of my life [but] is not interested in being on the show,” Kailyn told Us Weekly. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing.”

It will be interesting to see where things go from here with these two, but either way, we wish them both happiness!