Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her ‘Skinny Ankles’ After Suffering Swollen Feet During Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson had fans concerned after she recently shared photos of her swollen feet on Instagram. However, we can now confirm that her foot sizes have returned to normal levels. Taking to Instagram again, Jessica shared photos of her undergoing cupping therapy and finally, her “SKANKLES aka Skinny Ankles.” However, some fans continued to think that Jessica was oversharing. Butterfly3jen commented, “What’s up with the feet pictures umm TMI.” Meanwhile, Corrinews wrote, “If I see this foot one more time 🙄.” Check out the photos below!

Since posting her swollen foot picture, Jessica basically won the 10-year challenge with it. Taking to Instagram, she shared a before and after pic… featuring mostly her feet and legs. In addition to her photos, Simpson captioned the pic, writing, “#tenyearchallenge (📸 @backgrid_usa).” Seriously, this is the 10-year challenge we didn’t know we needed but totally do now.

We reported earlier how Jessica’s swollen feet may be a sign of preeclampsia. “Preeclampsia is a disease of the placenta, so the strict cure is to deliver the baby and get rid of the placenta,” , Dr. Linda Burke-Galloway, board-certified OB-GYN and author, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Something in the placenta causes constriction of blood vessels and makes blood pressure go up. If left untreated, preeclampsia and progress and women can have a stroke, a seizure, or a pulmonary edema, which is too much fluid in the lungs.”

