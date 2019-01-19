She nailed the look! Jana Kramer looked absolutely gorgeous a couple of months after giving birth – see stunning pics inside!

“Why You Wanna” singer Jana Kramer, 35, slayed the red carpet for the first time since the birth of her son, Jace Joseph, in Nov. 2018. Her husband, football player Mike Caussin, 31, joined her on the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards red carpet and the couple was all smiles!

Jana looked positively radiant in a black long-sleeve bodysuit and a sheer dress skirt with opaque frills, hitting her mid-calf. Jana rocked the look with a middle part, wearing her hair sleek and straight. She wore silver earrings, silver rings, and a black clutch. Jana kept her footwear simple with classic black heels.

Her makeup was on point, with a gold-bronze smokey-eye and nude lipstick. Her glowing face paired well with her tanned body. Jana’s husband wore an all-black suit with a burgundy blazer for added color. He held Jana as they posed for photos together. The stunning couple looked incredible, and we’d love to see more looks from them on the carpet in the future!

Before the birth of her son this past fall, Jana had experienced multiple tragic miscarriages with Mike. “I took everything personal,” Jana told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When we lost the two back-to-back I was like, ‘It’s me and you’re probably going to leave me because I can’t even carry our own baby.’ I just felt like I wasn’t good enough or woman enough to have a baby. He was really great with me, but I felt like in that moment I honestly wanted to be left alone. That truly was hard on our relationship because I pushed him away. I wish I would’ve brought him in more.”

We’re sure Jana is more thrilled than ever with the recent birth of her newest child, especially after suffering through so many unfortunate miscarriages. Plus, the couple has nearly three-year-old Jolie Rae at home as well! This gorgeous couple has so much to be happy and smiling about, and we can’t wait to see more beautiful red carpet looks from the both of them!