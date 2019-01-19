Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo & More Celebs Wearing Jackets As Mini Dresses

Keeping warm but looking sexy is a struggle in winter. Thankfully, some celebs have the system beat thanks to jackets that double as mini dresses!

We know we shouldn’t go outside without a coat on in January, but what if our coat is our entire look? Celebs like Olivia Culpo, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have basically mastered the art of wearing a jacket as a mini dress – and boy, are these looks sexy!

Olivia took on the trend recently when she attended our sister site Variety‘s Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, 2018. The former Miss Universe turned heads in a gorgeous hot pink blazer dress by Sally Lapointe. The jacket not only showed off her legs, but it also showed off some cleavage thanks to the plunging neckline. The piece also featured sequins on the shoulders, which added a fun textural element to the all-pink ensemble.

Kylie also rocked the look for a major event. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned a white Tom Ford jacket dress for the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, 2018. Kylie paired the chic ensemble with a pair of Olgana Paris heels.

But blazers aren't the only jacket that works for this look. Hailey Baldwin took a more casual approach by stepping out in New York on July 30, 2018 in a red and blue Heron Preston parka, which was cinched at the waist with a powder blue and yellow belt. She rounded out the outfit with white sneakers, a silver necklace, and sunglasses.