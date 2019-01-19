Ciara & Russell Wilson Focused On Their Kids Amid Future’s Disses About Their Relationship

Ciara & Russell Wilson ‘aren’t suprised’ by Future’s recent disses aimed at them! A source close to the couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they’re taking the ‘high road!’

After Future publicly dissed both Russell Wilson and Ciara, the power couple is paying him no mind. A source close to the couple told Russell and Ciara told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Russell hasn’t really had any association with Future at all. “Russell Wilson really has no relationship with Future at all, so he is really surprised by his comments,” our source told us. “Ciara really only talks to Future when she has to and she and Russell want to take the higher road in all of this and aren’t surprised by his comments.”

When it comes down to it, Russell treat’s Future and Ciara’s son like his own. “Russell treats their son just like his own and always has,” our source went on to say. “The only thing that matters to Russell and Ciara are the kids, which is why they are ignoring the comments Future has made so it’s really easy for them to ignore the comments and they really aren’t surprised he’s making them.”

Of course, this comes just days after Future dissed Russell and Ciara’s relationship. “He do exactly what she tell him to do,” he said in an interview on Beats1. In another previous interview, Future also dissed the pair, saying, “Of course I wouldn’t want someone pushing my son [in a stroller]. Like, that’s the number one rule. Like, if I was a kid and my mom had a dude pushing me, I would’ve jumped out of the stroller. You never do that in our community. You don’t even bring a man around your son. You know this dude for a few months and you’re bringing him around your kid? Who does that? Nobody does that.”

