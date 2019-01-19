Christie Brinkley Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week – See All Of Her Stunning Pics & Videos

Christie Brinkley has been killing it on social media! From behind-the-scenes videos of her latest projects to glimpses at her gorgeous looks, she truly deserves to be honored as Instagram Queen of the Week!

Christie Brinkley has got her Instagram game on lock! The 64-year-old model has been giving fans looks at her latest projects and various #OOTDs and man, do we have FOMO! Christie’s stellar social media strategy is what convinced us to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Christie kicked off the week with an inspirational quote for her followers that read: “Choose your thoughts carefully. Keep what brings you peace and let go of what doesn’t. Happiness is only one thought away.” With Marie Kondo‘s Netflix show, Tidying Up, being on nearly everyone’s binge watch list lately, telling people to “let go” of things that don’t bring them peace couldn’t be a more relevant piece of advice.

Christie proved yet again that she’s on top of the latest trends when she shared a photo of her and her son Jack Brinkley Cook wearing hats on Jan. 15, aka National Hat Day! “Heads up! It’s #nationalhatday Throwback to @nickfouquet s in LA I love a good hat,” she captioned the post.

Moving right along to Thursday! Christie’s day started bright and early with an appearance on the TODAY show to promote her Lifetime series American Beauty Star. Ahead of her interview, she jammed out in her dressing room while her hairstylist straightened her blonde locks. Luckily for us, this adorable candid moment was filmed and put on her Instagram!

The day proved to be very busy for the mom of three. Later that evening, she and her fellow American Beauty Star judges, Leah Wyar and Yu Tsai, and the show’s host Ashley Graham, for a panel discussion in New York. She wore a gorgeous white mini dress with a fringe hem under a matching faux fur coat. Our very own Editor-in-Chief Bonnie Fuller adored the look so much that she shared it on her own Instagram, which Christie then reposted to hers with a super sweet message! Then, to finish out the week, she shared a super sexy bikini pic while living her best life on the beach. Christie, we love you. Get clicking through the gallery above to see more of her fiercest looks!