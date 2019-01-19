Ariana Grande Tweets ‘Miss U’ On Mac Miller’s 27th Birthday & Fans Console Her

Ariana Grande took to Twitter on Jan. 19 to seemingly post a heartfelt message about her late ex Mac Miller, on what would have been his 27th birthday.

Ariana Grande, 25, seemed to prove she was thinking about her late ex Mac Miller, who passed away on Sept. 7, 2018, when she posted a heartbreaking message about missing him on what would have been his 27th birthday. “miss u.” the singer’s Jan. 19 tweet read, which she posted in the early morning hours. It didn’t take long for fans to respond to Ariana’s words with sweet and comforting tweets that were meant to help her on the bittersweet day.

“we love u endlessly & know he is EXTREMELY proud of u,” one fan graciously wrote. “he looks at you from above and loves you. he always protects you and cherishes you, keeps a good memory of your moments ♡,” another posted. “Take care of yourself today pls! Surround yourself with your close family and friends! It’s going to be a hard day but never forget how much Malcolm loved you! He’s watching over you so proud! Stay strong I love you,” a third tweet read.

Ariana wasn’t the only one to show social media love for Mac on his birthday. Rapper Juicy J also took to Twitter to express his wishes. “Happy bday to my brother Mac Miller i miss my bro every day,” his tweet, which also showed a pic of Mac, read. Mac’s friend, who goes by @thundercat on Twitter, also took the time to post a series of messages, photos and videos. “Mac was and always will be a special dude, he was definitely Lebowski to me. I will always remember a man I considered to be another one of my real brothers and best of friends in the short time we got to spend together. I miss him so much every day,” one of his tweets read.

miss u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 19, 2019

Our thoughts are with all of Mac’s family, friends and fans missing him on his special day.