Carmelo & La La Anthony Back Together: Why Time Away From Each Other ‘Paid Off’ For Them

Why now? What happened? — Fans have a ton of questions after La La Anthony confirmed she’s back together with Carmelo on January 17! Here’s everything HollywoodLife knows about their romantic reconciliation!

La La, 39, and Carmelo Anthony, 34, are a team again! The Power actress confirmed the good news in a post on Instagram on January 17, admitting that they’re “best friends” who are “trying to figure this thing called love out.” But, what was it that brought these two back together? It turns out the old saying, “distance makes the heart grow fonder,” is true … at lease for these two, anyway!

“With Carmelo away from the NBA the last few months (he was released from the Houston Rockets in November), he realized a very important thing. — He was missing with La La,” a source close to the NBA star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He would be the first to tell anyone that there were times he took her for granted.” Melo, who put all of his focus into his career after hopping from team to team, and trying to make it work in Houston, found himself on a different page than his estranged wife at times, the insider admits.

But, that has since changed. Melo played his last game with the Rockets on November 8, and has had plenty of time to reflect on his personal life. Although he’s been in the gym and reportedly has multiple offers from other teams, the NBA star has not played a pro game since the date mentioned above. “Now that he has plenty of more time to put on focusing on her and his family, it has paid tremendously,” the source said, explaining, “They’re finally back in a very special place together. It’s like they fell in love all over again.”

“They were always there for each other, even throughout their separation — but now, they realize how special they really are together and for each other. It’s very exciting to them to fall in love again and be back to the place where they always wanted to be.”

La La and Melo announced their separation in April 2017, but never legally divorced. They share one child together, a son, Kiyan, 11.