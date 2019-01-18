Tom Green: 5 Things To Know About The Popular Comedian & ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Houseguest

Tom Green has joined the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ cast, but who is he exactly? Here’s what you need to know about the comedian before the show’s season 2 premiere!

Tom Green in headed to the Celebrity Big Brother house! The 47-year-old comedian is one of the cast members on the reality game show’s second season, which premieres Monday, Jan. 21 on CBS. But if you’re unsure who Tom is, don’t worry! Check out the five facts below to get to know him better!

1. He was once married to Drew Barrymore. The pair got engaged in July 2000 after the actress asked Tom to appear in Charlie’s Angels, which she starred in and produced. Drew and Tom tied the knot on July 7, 2001, but called it quits not long after. They filed for divorce on Dec. 17, 2001, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized on Oct. 15, 2002.

2. He got a late-night hosting gig after guest hosting for David Letterman. In June 2003, Tom served as a guest host on Late Show with David Letterman. This brief stint led to him hosting The New Tom Green Show, his own late-night talk show on MTV. The show consisted of a traditional monologue, segments, and interviews with guests, but didn’t rack in the numbers MTV was hoping for. In Sept. 2003, just eleven weeks after the series premiered, MTV cancelled it due to low ratings.

3. He can rap! Tom had a short-lived career as a rapper in the group Organized Rhyme in the early ’90s. He went by the pseudonym MC Bones, and one of his fellow MCs was Pin the Chameleon. His comedy acts have also featured rap performances.

4. He started doing standup comedy at 15. Tom has said in interviews that he began doing stand-up comedy as a teenager, but stopped after he started working on his public-access TV show, The Tom Green Show. He said he had always wanted to go back to doing stand-up comedy, which he finally did in 2009. Tom’s comedy focused on his thoughts about social media, technology, his career in show business, oppression, and social political commentary on society.

5. Celebrity Big Brother isn’t the first reality game show he’s starred on. In 2009, Green competed on The Celebrity Apprentice, where he played in support of the Butch Walts and Donald Skinner Urologic Cancer Research Foundation.