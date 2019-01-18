Ryan Lochte: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Olympic Swimmer On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Ryan Lochte has been in the public eye since his 2004 Olympic Games – but if you need a refresher, we got you! Click inside five facts about the swimmer!

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 34, will be starring in the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother, sharing a house with the likes of “momager” Dina Lohan, 56, Brotherly Love actor Joey Lawrence, 42, and former White House Director of Communications Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, 55! In case you’re a little behind on your Ryan knowledge, we rounded up five things you should know about the athlete – read on for the info!

1. He competed in the Olympics four times. The swimmer went to the games in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012), and Rio de Janeiro (2016). He has won six gold medals, three silver medals, and three bronze medals. His strongest suits in swimming are backstroke and freestyle. He was marked by controversy at the Rio de Janeiro games when he and other swimmers said they were robbed. (They weren’t.)

2. Ryan was born in Rochester, New York. He left the cold New York climate for the sunshine state and attended the University of Florida, where he swam at the collegiate level.

3. This won’t be Ryan’s first experience with reality television. The athlete starred in reality television show What Would Ryan Lochte Do? on E! in 2013, following his life as a swimmer. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2016 after the Rio Olympics, and his partner was dancing professional Cheryl Burke, 34. They got seventh place in the competition.

4. You probably won’t see a showmance coming from Ryan. He’s been married to Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid, 27, for one year, and the two have a one-year-old son, Caiden Zane, together, and another baby on the way!

5. He’s suspended from swimming until July 2019. Ryan broke national swimming rules when he got an IV outside of a hospital, which spurred his 14-month swimming ban. The star had earlier said in an interview in 2016 that he hopes to compete at the 2020 Olympics. “I may be on the sideline from competition, but I’ll continue to train every day,” Ryan said. “I want nothing more than to earn the privilege to swim for my country in my fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.” It remains unclear if Ryan will represent the United States in Tokyo, but we’ll definitely tune in to Celebrity Big Brother to see how he fares against his housemates!