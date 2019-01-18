Jonathan Bennett: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Mean Girls’ Heartthrob On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Jonathan Bennett is one of the 12 celebrity cast members of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ season 2. So, who is Jonathan Bennett? Fact: his real name is not Aaron Samuels!

Jonathan Bennett, 37, will enter the Celebrity Big Brother house along with 11 other notable celebrities. Season 2 of the hit series premieres Jan. 21 on CBS. The grand prize is $250,000. From his recent work to his relationship status, you know you need a little catch-up session on all things JB! Check out these 5 key facts about Jonathan!

1. Jonathan is Aaron Samuels from Mean Girls. Jonathan is best known as the totally grool love interest of Lindsay Lohan’s character in the 2004 hit movie. Jonathan is on Celebrity Big Brother with Lindsay’s mom, Dina Lohan! What a small world! He recently reprised his iconic role in Ariana Grande’s epic “thank u, next” music video.

2. He’s also hosted multiple cooking shows. Jonathan was the host of the Food Network series Cake Wars from 2015 to 2017. He’s also hosted the series Halloween Wars!

3. He just published a Mean Girls-inspired cookbook. Jonathan teamed up with celebrity chef Nikki Martin and released The Burn Cookbook: An Unofficial Unauthorized Cookbook for Mean Girls Fans. The cookbook puts a Mean Girls twist on recipes. “It’s the ultimate gift in the world. It really is. I don’t know any girl or guy that has ever liked Mean Girls that’s between the ages of 16 and 35 that wouldn’t want to get this book as a gift,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

4. He is currently dating Jaymes Vaughan. Jonathan revealed that he was in a relationship with former Amazing Race contestant Jaymes Vaughan in Oct. 2017.

5. Celebrity Big Brother isn’t the only show Jonathan is on in winter 2019. Jonathan is the current host of the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club after-show on MTV. He will also appear on an upcoming 2019 episode of Supergirl, according to our sister site TVLine.