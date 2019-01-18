Wendy Williams Suffers Complications From Graves’ Disease: Taking ‘Extended Break’ From Show

Oh no! Wendy Williams will be spending time in the hospital after complications from her Graves’ Disease, and she is taking an ‘extended break’ from her show in the meantime. See her message here.

Just three days after The Wendy Williams Show was set to return following a winter break, Wendy Williams took to Instagram to reveal that she is having to extend her hiatus due to complications from her Graves’ Disease. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” the message read. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Wendy concluded her message by thanking her fans for their well-wishes, and asked for privacy as she deals with her health issues. Back in December, Wendy fractured her shoulder, and fans noticed that she was a little “off” during her shows before the holiday break. She eventually explained that it was pain medication that made her performance “less than stellar,” but she vowed to get some rest and come back in 2019 better than ever. Wendy was initially supposed to return to the show in early January, but the date was pushed back to Jan. 21 as she continued to recover.

Now, the length of her break is indefinite as she gets the medical treatment and much-needed rest she needs. The Wendy Williams Show will air re-runs for the week of Jan. 21, and then feature a series of guest hosts throughout the weeks after that, until Wendy is ready to return.

Back in 2017, Wendy fainted onstage during her Halloween show, but was back on set the very next day. Three months later, she revealed her Graves’ Disease diagnosis, and took a three-week hiatus from work. It was her first time ever taking off at a time that was not already pre-scheduled.