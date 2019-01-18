Wells Adams Livid About Jokes Sarah Hyland Will Pay For Her Engagement Ring: ‘Grinds My Gears’

Take it back! After radio hosts said Wells Adams wouldn’t be able to afford Sarah Hyland’s engagement ring when the time came, the former ‘Bachelor’ star slammed the jokes. Here’s what he had to say!

Wells Adams, 34, is setting the record straight! When the big day comes for him to get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend Sarah Hyland, 28, the former reality star is going to unveil a ring that he purchased himself. He made that crystal clear after radio hosts Bobby Bones, Lunchbox and Amy Brown of the Bobby Bones Show joked that the Modern Family actress would have to pay for her engagement ring herself. Yikes! Wells slammed those claims on his Your Favorite Thing podcast with Brandi Cyrus, 31.

“Can I go on the record right here?” he asked. “I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account. I guess the thing that grinds my gears the most is anytime I seen anyone from that show, they’re so nice to me. They’re so nice to my face. Like if you’re going to be a d*ck, be a d*ck all the time.” He also cleared up a few more things — like the fact that Sarah doesn’t pay for everything in their relationship, as well as the fact that he didn’t move into his girlfriend’s mansion from his “one-bedroom apartment,” like the hosts claimed. “I owned a house then,” Wells said. “It was a two-bedroom house.”

Here’s to hoping rumors like this don’t bother Wells too much. His engagement to Sarah — when the day comes — should be super special, and he shouldn’t have to worry about where people think the ring came from. Besides, it sounds like he’s got plenty of time to save up for the perfect rock!

When the former Bachelor star spoke to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, he said that he wasn’t in any rush to propose. “I think we’re pretty comfortable in where we are right now,” he explained. “I think that we would both feel weird if we were engaged already, like this early into us moving in with one another. So, I understand the optics of it. Like, we do post insanely cute pictures all the time and people think that’s the obvious next step, which it is, but I think that we’re both pretty realistic about the evolution of our relationship and wanting to continue to grow it that way before jumping in to an early engagement.”

And as for Bobby Bones, he’s denying ever dissing Wells in the first place. “I said no such thing,” he tweeted. “Ever. Maybe wells is trying to start something with me for this press. But I like the guy. I got no beef. Actually when all of this below was said, I disagreed with it.”