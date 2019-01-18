11 Victoria’s Secret Models With Their Cute Kids — Candice Swanepoel & More

Strutting their stuff down the runway isn’t all these Victoria’s Secret models do! They’re also amazing mommas. Take a look at them posing for pics with their little ones here!

As if we didn’t already have enough respect for the Victoria’s Secret models who walk the annual fashion show after months of disciplined diets and exercise, multitasking moms like Candice Swanepoel, 30, and Behati Prinsloo, 30, have managed to do just that — all while taking care of their kids. Talk about having a lot on your plate! Watching them strut their stuff, perfect post-baby bodies on full display, takes on a whole new light when their young kids are taken into consideration. But as amazing as they look on the runway, they look even better loving on their little ones.

Behati, for instance, may have mostly kept her daughters on the DL since giving birth to Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 11 months, but when she is seen with her baby girls, the model looks so happy and at home! Whether she’s pushing them on swings or carrying one in her husband Adam Levine‘s “Girls Like You” music video, it’s clear Behati was made to be a momma — and yet she can still command a runway like nobody’s business! She returned to the VS Fashion Show in 2018 after a two-year break and blew everyone away in plaid lingerie and thigh-high boots laced up her long legs. Such a stunning mommy model!

Candice technically walked the show pregnant back when she was carrying her second son in 2017. She shares two baby boys with Hermann Nicoli, 36, named Anaca, 2, and Ariel, 6 months, and has bounced back in record time after giving birth to both. But again, as amazing as she looks, our favorite pics of the model are the ones of her spending time with her sons.

So take a look at the gallery above for more Victoria’s Secret models from Heidi Klum, 45, and Alessandra Ambrosio, 37, to Chanel Iman, 28, and Lily Aldridge, 33, posing for sweet photos with their families!