Travis Scott & Future Link Up For Track #17 ‘First Off’ From ‘The WIZRD’

Travis Scott & Future just gifted fans with the ultimate collaboration! Listen to their new track ‘First Off’ here!

Future’s new album The WIZRD has officially arrived, but there’s one track that already has everyone talking. Track #17, “First Off,” is a hard-hitting collab between the rapper and Travis Scott, and an instant standout on the record! On the song, the two rappers alternate verses, and fans are already loving the collab between the rap music elite. “First off 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan tweeted, and another listener added to the Twitter buzz, “Future and Trav went hard on First Off.” The lyrics were loaded with clever rhymes and even some sneak disses. “Back on the Forbes, shit crazy (Yeah) / I make more than Dwyane Wade, baby,” Future rapped in the first verse. With a track starting right off with a dig at NBA star Dwayne Wade, Future and Travis didn’t come to the studio to play!

Travis isn’t the only hit-maker featured on the record. Young Thug and Gunna both make appearances too. Mostly a solo affair, The WIZRD includes 20 tracks in total! “1-18-19 Thanks to my family and fans for your patience… been a journey, finally we here,” Future wrote when first sharing the tracklist. Be sure to listen to his collab with Travis below!

This isn’t the first time the two superstars have worked together on a track. They previously linked up for “High Fashion,” in 2015, and that same year, they hit the studio together to record “3500.” The collab also featured 2 Chainz, and was an instant hit at the time!

In other MAJOR music news, Travis was just officially confirmed to play the 2019 Superbowl halftime show! The big announcement, made via a press release on Jan. 13, revealed that rock pop group Maroon 5 will be joined by special guest stars including Travis, and Atlanta rapper Big Boi. Hmm, maybe Travis will hit the stage with his new track!