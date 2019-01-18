See Pic
Taylor Swift Spotted Leaving Recording Studio As Fans Continue To Freak About New Music

Taylor Swift recording studio
Is new music from T-Swift on the way? The singer was spotted leaving a recording studio on Jan. 17, & fans think it’s hard proof a new record is coming in 2019!

Hard at work! It appears that Taylor Swift, 29, may be cooking up some new music. Tay was looking chic in had-to-toe black look as she left a New York City recording studio on Jan. 17! As she stepped out after her busy day of work, the singer’s blonde tresses were pulled into a pony-tail, with just a few strands popping out. She was the picture of class in a black peacoat, and a pair of patent dress shoes. Taylor has yet to confirm a 2019 album release, but the signs are looking pretty good! Understandably, fans were  elated after seeing Tay’s studio snapshot! “Taylor was spotted leaving a recording studio in New York. TS7 IS COMING guys and I’m sooo excited,” one person wrote on Twitter.

This is hardly the first tease of new music that the “Delicate” singer has given us lately. On New Year’s Eve, she held an epic costume party with her closest friends, and fans were convinced her ensemble held a few hints about her forthcoming album. Taylor chose Ariel from The Little Mermaid, so now fans are theorizing that there’s a ‘mermaid’ theme behind her upcoming new music. More evidence for the mermaid theory? Taylor’s new documentary, which was released on New Year’s Eve, shows her goofing around while wearing a t-shirt with mermaids on it! Hmmm!

Only time will tell if the year ahead does hold new music from Tay, but for now, fans are being held over by her Reputation documentary. The singer closed 2018 out in the best way, with a two hour concert special, filmed at the last stop of her tour of the same name. Fans were so moved by the live renditions of her greatest hits, they were actually brought to tears! Still – they are ready for more tunes when they arrive. “Taylor Swift is probably coming out with a new album this year and I am so fu**ing ready,” another tweet read, about Taylor’s studio spotting.

Taylor Swift recording studio
Cheers to potential new music from Tay! This is a sign a new album is coming if we’ve ever seen one, and we are SO ready!