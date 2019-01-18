Watch
Soulja Boy Raves Over Travis Scott For ‘Taking Tyga’s B****’ Kylie Jenner: I ‘Love’ Him

Soulja Boy may have been on a bashing spree recently, but he’s only got kind words for Travis Scott! Watch the rapper open up about the surprising reason why he ‘loves’ Stormi’s dad.

Soulja Boy, 28, is a big fan of Travis Scott, 26 — but not for the reason you might think. When asked what he thought about the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s controversial performance at the Super Bowl next month, Soulja Boy put it plain and simple. “I love Travis Scott,” he told TMZ. “He took Tyga‘s b***h. I love that.” Recall the rapper has been feuding with Tyga, 29, all week as they compete over who had the biggest comeback last year. And this isn’t the first time that Soulja Boy has used Travis Scott’s relationship with Kylie Jenner, 21, to try and prove his point!

During his interview with The Breakfast Club on Jan. 16, the “Crank That” rapper claimed Tyga couldn’t possibly have had the biggest 2018 comeback because he “lost his b***h to Travis Scott.” We don’t see what that has to do with success in the rap industry — especially since Tyga and Kylie split all the way back in 2017 — but Soulja Boy was on a roll, dissing musicians right and left from Drake, 32, to Kanye West, 41. But when asked if he was only throwing out insults to promote his new music, the rapper wasn’t hearing it.

“A marketing techniqure, are you serious?” he asked the outlet. “This is real life, real sh*t.”

Tyga, though, hasn’t responded to any of Soulja Boy’s disses about his ex and her new S.O. Instead, he simply posted screenshots showing both of their Spotify records in the past year. “Who had the biggest comeback?” he asked. That was all he had to say, really, since the numbers spoke for themselves. He had 884 million streams and 58 millions fans to Soulja’s 98 million streams and 16 million fans.

Looks like this beef is still in full swing, though! We can’t help but wonder how Kylie and Travis feel about being roped into it?