Sofia Wylie Debuts First-Ever Music Video, ‘Side By Side’ & Marvel Fans Are Obsessed

Listen up Marvel fans! Sofia Wylie, one of the voices behind ‘Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts’ just dropped a new song, & it’s pure perfection!

Sofia Wylie, 15, is stepping onto the music scene! The talented actress, who fans already know from Disney Channel’s, Andi Mack, dropped her first single on Jan. 18, and it’s a must-listen! The energetic song and video, entitled “Side by Side,” is featured in the Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts special. In the clip, which marks her first ever music video, she shows off her flawless dance moves the whole way through! Fans instantly fell in love with the song. “OMG!! @wyliesofia This Song Is Amazing,” one fan wrote on Twitter after listening.

Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) in the Dove Cameron as Ghost-Spider. What a dream team! Fans can expect to see even more of the budding songstress in the new Marvel episode! Sofia voices the part of(aka Ironheart) in the animated specia l! The short flick also starsas Ghost-Spider. What a dream team!

Sofia shared the sweetest sentiments behind her brand new track! “I am so happy that I was able to sing ‘Side By Side’ for Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts. I’ve been working on my music career, spending endless hours in the studio creating original music. Creating a song for Marvel Rising seemed like the perfect opportunity to start letting fans know about my soon to release music. The song is about standing together with your friends no matter what – something that I completely agree and connect with,” she said.