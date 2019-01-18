8 Times Selena Gomez Slayed In Mini Dresses: Red Carpet Looks & More

Go small or go home! Selena Gomez stuns every time she chooses to wear a tiny, mini-dress on the red carpet. We’re taking a look at all of her standout mini dress moments!

Selena Gomez, 26, has been laying low these days, but there was a time when she never missed a red carpet! The “Bad Liar” singer has stunned at a number of premieres and award shows through the years, and never failed to disappoint. There’s one trend that Sel always seems to rock to perfection – the mini-dress! From red carpets, to galas, or even just stepping out for coffee, the pop star always looks striking when she reaches for a mini-dress look. We’re taking a look at all of the standout moments Selena has opted to wear a mini-dress out, and slayed while doing so!

Selena looked SO beautiful in the BTS video from her new commercial, and even donned a mini-dress! In a vibrant, gold dgown, the singer rocked windswept hair for the in a new ad, for Pantene Latin America, The BTS video showed Sel working it for the camera, while holding friend and collaborator Petra Collins‘ dog, Freddy, and giving him kisses. So much cuteness all around!

One of the most memorable mini-dress moments to come from Selena was undoubtedly her appearance at the 2017 InStyle Awards. Sel stepped onto the carpet ready to break necks, and her black spaghetti strap LBD was the talk of the town. As cameras flashed, Selena delivered major smize that night, in the sultry number. The musician looked stunning in a black dress by Jacquemus at the October 23 event, but, she also rocked some unexpected footwear. Her heels, from the same designer, actually featured a mismatched design! The kooky choice was fine though, considering Selena kept things simple up top.

The singer dazzled when she arrived to the red carpet premiere for her passion project, ’13 Reasons Why,’ in March of 2017. She shut it down as she opted for a bold orange Oscar de la Renta dress, which featured a sheen finish. With orange dangling earrings to match, the frock was one of her most bold looks to date! Be sure to catch all of her most memorable mini-dress moments by clicking through the gallery above!