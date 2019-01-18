Robert Pattinson’s Dior Fashion Show Look Gets Slammed By Fans: He ‘Looks Like A Deranged Killer’

Robert Pattinson may be one of the celebrity faces for Dior, but fans claimed he looked more like a serial killer than a sexy actor while at the brand’s latest fashion show.

Robert Pattinson is the face of Dior Homme, so the 32-year-old actor always attends the brand’s fashion shows. But for their Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show on Jan. 18, he showed up looking unrecognizable. The star wore a bizarre brown coat with a caped shoulder and the weird outfit was the least of his worries. Rob’s skin appeared very pale and wore his brown hair in a strange center part that had long tendrils draping down both sides of his face. While he might have been trying to be extra on the fashion-forward front, fans compared his look to everything from a serial killer to a wanna-be Jedi.

“I know I’m not very fashion forward but can someone explain to me why Robert Pattinson looks like he’s starring in Les Mis at this Dior event,” one fan tweeted referring to his very out-there look. “They said the Jedi were no more. They were wrong,” another wrote, comparing out outfit to something out of Star Wars.

Those comments paled in comparison to what one fan thought of his look. “WTF? Rob looks like a deranged killer. I don’t get this,” a woman tweeted. More added that he made a “VERY bizarre style” choice in what he wore to the show. Another person added ” obert Pattinson with Brother Tuck’s cloak and greasy hair, is it trendy style?”

Not everyone slagged on Rob’s look, which Dior described in a press release as “Attending the Dior Winter 2019-2020 men’s show, actor and House muse Robert Pattinson arrived bundled up for the January weather in a couture-inspired, double-face coat.” Once he took off the wrap, he appeared much more normal looking in a tan leather jacket and matching slacks with a grey turtlenck. “We enjoyed the show Kim Jones put together today @dior! Robert Pattinson looked fierce!” one fan praised while another tweeted “I absolutely adore this look!!” Ahh high fashion….you can’t please all the people all the time.