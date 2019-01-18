Rihanna’s Lingerie Line Slammed For Making Plus-Sized Garments More ‘Covered Up’

Savage x Fenty has been loved by many for its plus-size inclusivity. But recently, fans pointed out that the plus-sized items might cover more skin – details inside.

When Savage x Fenty came out in May 2018, fans flocked to the e-commerce lingerie brand (which now has pop-up locations across the United States!) that launched at an accessible price-point with sizes to fit fans of many body types. Rihanna, 30, seemed to create a line that would make many – who may not have before with other lingerie brands – feel sexy. But on Jan. 9, with the drop of the brand’s Valentine’s Day collection, plus-size fashion blogger Alysse Dalessandro pointed out the stye difference between the Hearts Half Cup Bralette, a straight-sized garment, and the Hearts Bralette, its plus-sized equivalent: The plus-sized bra covered much more skin.

“S-XL vs 1X-3X,” Twitter user ReadyToStare said, posting a side-by-side photo comparison. “I understand construction cannot always be the same for plus-size (especially in lingerie), but I know you can do strappy bralettes in plus so why do brands do this?” The user then posted images from plus-size brands like Cacique and Torrid, which made strappy bralettes resembling Savage x Fenty’s straight-sized one, showing it’s possible to make the same design in a larger size.

Additionally, if people were concerned about the straight-size, revealing style fitting someone with a larger chest – well, that wasn’t the specific issue at hand. (Even though we’d love to see Savage x Fenty extend to larger cup sizes as well!) “Savage x Fenty is NOT a full-bust brand, so I wouldn’t expect this style to fit someone who is bigger than a DDD at any band size,” she continued in her Tweet thread. “Also there are small-busted plus-size babes. You can be a B or C cup and be plus which a lot of folks seem to be missing here.”

S-XL vs 1X-3X. I understand construction cannot always be the same for plus size (especially in lingerie) but I know you can do strappy bralettes in plus so why do brands do this? pic.twitter.com/vXvLDaB8Sk — Alysse Dalessandro🌈 (@readytostare) January 10, 2019

So just because someone has a larger band size to cover for a bra, it doesn’t mean their actual breasts need more material! It’s completely understandable for plus-sized costumers to want the same strappy, half-cup style that the straight-size folks have access to. We guess we’ll have to wait and see if Savage x Fenty adds plus-size options for the Hearts Half Cup Bralette.

