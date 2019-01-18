Remy Ma Shows Off Swollen Feet & Baby Bump In Throwback Pregnancy Pics For New Music Video

Back when she was two weeks from delivering her baby girl, Remy Ma and Papoose filmed a music video dedicated to their daughter. See the new mom’s Fendi maternity look here!

What an epic way to celebrate the birth of their baby girl! Less than one month after welcoming their daughter, Remy Ma, 38, and Papoose, 40, released a music video for “The Golden Child” — but the couple filmed it back when Remy was pregnant. She showed off her gorgeous maternity look on Instagram on Jan. 17, and the throwback shots were stunning. With a tight, off-the-shoulder Fendi dress that hugged her baby bump, matching tights and knee-length extensions, Remy made pregnancy look perfect! But everything is not what it seems. “My feet were so swollen I couldn’t even strap my shoe,” the rapper admitted. “I gave birth 13 days after we shot the video.”

What an incredible mom! In her “The Golden Child” verse, Remy got extremely candid about her and Papoose’s struggles to conceive. “They say first comes love, then comes marriage, never mentioned the devastation of having a miscarriage,” she rapped. “I was torn up, broken down, felt less than a woman, but all that pain was erased when the doctor said you was coming. Me and daddy were so happy, this is all we ever wanted. So protective of your presence, I was scared to show my stomach.” She added, “All my ladies, listen up! Never think of giving up. Docs said that we couldn’t, but look what God has given us!”

While Remy and Papoose have yet to share any shots of their daughter’s face, they don’t need to show her off on social media to show how very much they love her. Just listen to those lyrics!

Their little one, a.k.a. Golden Child, was born on Dec. 14. And even though Remy had to receive blood transfusions during her difficult labor, she is as happy and as healthy as her baby girl. Yay!