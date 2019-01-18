Offset Desperately Wants To Be By Cardi B’s Side At The Grammys: He’s ‘Hoping To Repair Things’ First

Queen Cardi is set to take the stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards! HL EXCLUSIVELY learned why her ex, Offset, is hoping to fix things before the big show.

All eyes are going to be on Cardi B, 26, at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and her ex, Offset, 27, is hoping to be right there at her side. The rapper is set to perform at the star-studded award show, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned why her ex man thinks it’s crucial he’s there to support! “Offset is hoping to repair things with Cardi in time for the Grammys. He wants to be by her side for the big award show and feels that he deserves to be there with her too,” a source close to Cardi shares. “He wants to walk the carpet with Cardi, sit with her during the show and be the first to hug and kiss her when her name gets called. Offset feels like he helped her career so much that a lot of her success this year is thanks to his producing behind the scenes. Offset feels it would be a shame if she does not enjoy the night with him. He wants to be there with her to celebrate the big night together.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

Fans were already well aware how badly Offset has been missing his lady, thanks to how vocal he’s been about it. The rapper got real in an apology video he posted on Dec. 14 to his Instagram, captioning it: “F O R G I V E M E” in all caps, and “@iamcardib A L L I W A N T F O R M Y B D A Y.” “I’ve only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi,” he began in the clip. “We’ve been going though a lot of things right now. A lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi, I know I embarrassed you.”The couple split on Dec. 5, after Offset had reportedly cheated.

Even through the turmoil of her relationship, Cardi is still flying high. She is thrilled to be performing at music’s biggest night! “Cardi is beyond excited about performing at the Grammys,” our source shared. “She wants to make her performance outrageous, unforgettable and the sexiest appearance of the night. Cardi hopes to win some grammys too. She feels that her album is the best rap album of the year and if she doesn’t win some awards, she is going to feel like the whole things is fixed. She knows she had the best year of any rapper out there so Cardi hopes she gets recognized for all her hard work.” We can’t wait to see what hits Cardi whips out at the 61st annual award show! If Offset is hoping to patch things up with Cardi, time is of the essence. The big show goes down on Sunday, Feb 10.