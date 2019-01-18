PresidentPelosi Trends Huge After Trump Cancels Her Afghanistan Trip & Twitter Supports Her

#PresidentPelosi was trending after many on Twitter imagined what it’d be like if both Donald Trump & Mike Pence hypothetically stepped down from office! Read the tweets here!

With the shutdown in full swing still, and new bombshells regarding Michael Cohen‘s divulgences to the FBI coming to light, many Twitter users started to wonder what life would it’d be like if both Donald Trump and Mike Pence stepped down from office and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ascended to the presidency. Thus, the #PresidentPelosi trend was born. Twitter user @MacKenzieyeken wrote, “It’s going to take a women to clean up this damn orange mess #presidentpelosi.”

Meanwhile, @JessicaLilya wrote, “If I could be a fly on the wall in the Oval Office to see Trump’s face when he sees that #PresidentPelosi is trending on Twitter.” Elon James White tweeted, “#PresidentPelosi I don’t think this is gonna happen but anything that makes the asshat mad I’ll gladly help trend. 🤣.” Luvvie Ajayi had one of our favorite responses: “The fact that #PresidentPelosi is trending on Twitter. President Cheetohands McSquirrelWig is gonna lose his entire shit in 5, 4, 3, 2…”

This trend comes after a Pelosi and Trump have had quite the political back and forth. First, Pelosi uninvited Trump from the State of the Union, postponing the event, but Trump responded in kind by not providing Pelosi a military plane for an unannounced trip to Afghanistan and suggesting she take a commercial flight. And in doing so, Trump disclosed that she was going on a trip to a warzone that was supposed to be unannounced for security reasons, leading Pelosi to cancel the trip. Pelosi also claims that the Trump White House leaked her commercial flight info. And then, on top of all that, Melania Trump used a military plane to go down to Florida.

Excuse me while I daydream that the house moves forward with impeachment, the Senate grows a spine, Trump whines and resigns, Pence goes down, and we're left with… President Pelosi. 😍 #TrumpTowerMoscow #PresidentPelosi pic.twitter.com/EB5CrLTeHp — Farrah Alexander (@AuthorFarrah) January 18, 2019

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about the government shutdown. In the meantime, check out all of Pelosi’s pics in our gallery above.