Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Will Have ‘Another Baby Sooner Rather Than Later’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t waiting too long before welcoming baby No. 2, according to a new report! That’s because Kylie supposedly has a certain vision for her family — learn what that is.

It hasn’t even been a full year since Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, welcomed Stormi, and a new report suggests the parents are on the fast track to giving their daughter a sibling! “They want another baby,” a source told People on Jan. 18. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.” Supposedly, this is Kylie’s request! She “wants a big family,” and lucky for the makeup mogul, her boyfriend “bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi,” the report added.

Kylie’s hopes for a large fam reiterates what our own source told us in Oct. 2018, who said, “Kylie definitely wants to have more children at some point and she’s having a lot of fun practicing with Travis in the meantime.” We’re hoping they’ve gotten enough practice in since! And we wouldn’t be surprised if the babymaking rumors prove true, as Travis has admitted to wanting a son. “At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,’” the Astroworld rapper told Rolling Stone in Dec. 2018, in regards to when he and Kylie first discovered they’re having a girl. But he later realized that it “might be the illest thing that ever happened.” In the same interview, Travis promised that he and Kylie will be “married soon,” after he proposes in a “fire way.” Clearly, Travis is in this for the long haul — so a big family should be no problem!

But for now, all focus is on baby No. 1 as her birthday is just two weeks away. Kylie’s taking the occasion seriously, as she kicked off the “birthday adventures” days in advance with an escape to “paradise” on Jan. 17. The mom has shared a number of photos of her tropical vacay with Stormi, which pals like Jordyn Woods joined. We saw the mommy-daughter duo pose for a number of photos on the beach in front of their luxury resort, and then adorably coordinate in lime green swimsuits. “Couldn’t have started the year off more perfect than this ✨,” Kylie wrote under one of her photos, which showed her enjoying a candlelit dinner on the sand. We hope Kylie can enjoy her own candlelit dinner with Travis when she returns home, giving them private time to discuss their family plans even more!