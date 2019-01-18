Just when it seems like these two can’t get any cuter, Kylie Jenner goes and shares a mother/daughter pic like this! See her and Stormi’s sweet vacation shot here.

Stormi Webster is going to ring in her first birthday on Feb. 1, and Kylie Jenner, 21, is already celebrating her baby girl two weeks in advance! The mother/daughter pair is on a tropical vacation, and their latest pic is the cutest one yet. “Let’s get away,” Kylie captioned the Jan. 18 shot, which featured her and her baby girl twinning in neon green bathing suits. Kylie accessorized her strapless bikini with gold jewelry, while her daughter sported a one-piece. Stormi’s back was to the camera, but her mom couldn’t have looked more content cuddling her little one close. Aw!

This isn’t the only adorable photo that Kylie has shared from their birthday vacay. She posted the first on Jan. 17, writing, “Let the birthday adventures begin.” She was holding her baby girl’s hand while they walked on the beach. Stormi’s face was hidden in that shot as well, but her little footprints were so heartwarming. We can’t wait to see a video of her taking her first steps! Where did the time go? Kylie also shared a video of the peaceful beachside patio where they’re spending all this mother/daughter time, as well as a selfie in an orange top and straw hat. “Happier than I look,” she wrote.

Hopefully all of the birthday coverage keeps on coming! We love to see Stormi’s sweet self getting celebrated in this way.

And considering Travis Scott, 26, will be performing at the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, it makes sense that Kylie would bump the birthday festivities up a little. She wouldn’t want anything to steal the spotlight from her baby girl on her first birthday!