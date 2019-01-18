Kourtney Kardashian Brags About Being ‘Rich’ Before Flaunting Hot Body In An Outside Shower

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life. We’ve got video of her sipping a margarita while calling herself a ‘rich bitch’ before taking an outdoor shower in a sexy lavender one piece.

Must be nice! It seems like Kourtney Kardashian is always on vacation and she’s having a relaxing time once again while in a pool with pals overlooking the ocean. On Jan. 18 she shared a video on her Instagram stories where she she’s seen soaking in a sexy lavender one piece along with her girl friends. Her bestie Stephanie Shephard tells her “you look rich” and the camera pans over to the mom of three who proudly boasts “I am rich, bitch.” She then toasts herself with a margarita and takes a big sip from it with tons of pride.

The 39-year-old then decided to flaunt her incredible figure, since it couldn’t be seen in the previous video as she was seated in the pool. Kourt did a boomerang vid of her soaking herself under an outdoor shower and she looked super sexy. She was seen wearing flaunting plenty of side boob and cleavage in the high cut one piece number. It also helped that she was posing underneath the flowing water, running her hands through her wet hair.

It’s unclear if the video is current or a throwback to one of her many trips to Mexico. If definitely isn’t from Calabasas today, as L.A. has had a week filled with rain and cold temps. The last time Kourtney was in Mexico she was with baby daddy and ex Scott Disick, 35, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, on a bonding getaway just before Christmas. It was the first time the ladies were photographed together with The Lord, proving that they’ve managed to work on becoming a truly modern family.

If Kourt is back in Mexico it will be her third getaway in less than a month. In addition to her trip to Cabo with Scott and Sofia, she also joined the Kar-Jenner family’s getaway to Aspen over New Years. Sofia was invited along on that trip with Scott, Kourtney and their three kids. If you’re a “rich bitch” like Kourt has labelled herself, you can afford three vacations in less than 30 days.