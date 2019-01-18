Kim Kardashian Filmed Herself Listening To Taylor Swift & Fans Don’t Know What To Do

Looks like Kim Kardashian really is over her feud with Taylor Swift! The reality star shared a video of herself listening to the singer’s hit song ‘Delicate.’

Kim Kardashian may or may not have just subtly ended her feud with Taylor Swift for good. The 38-year-old reality star took to her Snapchat on Jan. 11 to show off her glam look, but fans were far more interested in her choice of playlist. In the background, you can hear a few bars of Taylor’s hit song “Delicate” playing. Look what she made me do! (Write this article.)

Naturally, the video sparked some reactions online. Some fans thought the entire thing was hilarious. “Lmao Kim Kardashian listening to delicate is the funniest thing omg,” tweeted @g1veharryaoscar. “Hahahaahahaha Kim Kardashian is listening to Delicate by Taylor Swift on her story aw cute x” wrote @EllieLouisaaa.

Others thought the incident seemed pretty hypocritical though. “What’s the most ironic thing you’ve seen happen? — Kim listening to Taylor’s songs pretending she didn’t try to sabotage her career,” tweeted @delicate_styles. The fan also tweeted, “The delicate lyrics include “my reputation has never been worse” and kim and her husband are directly responsible for that so how about she goes and buys herself a conscience.” OUCH – but also… solid point. The song is literally about the hitmaker finding love with boyfriend Joe Alwyn after having her reputation publicly tarnished by Kim and Kanye West in 2016.

It’s also worth noting that Kim released this video on Snapchat, aka the same platform that she dropped those infamous receipts of Taylor and Kanye’s phone call about his song “Famous.” I’ll spare you all the details (you’re likely well versed in them by now, and if not you probably don’t care at this point) but Kim was trying to prove that Taylor was aware of the line about her, “I made that bitch famous,” after the singer publicly declared she didn’t. Kim’s fans then littered Taylor’s social media feeds with snake emojis and Taylor retreated from the spotlight for a year.

Fans are clearly unhappy about the way that Kim has decided the feud is over without ever actually reaching out to the “Shake It Off” hitmaker. Aside from the video, in a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance the KKW Beauty founder declared she was “over it” regarding the feud and said she hadn’t had any communication with Taylor. “I feel like we’ve all moved on,” she told Andy Cohen.