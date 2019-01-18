Kendall Jenner Goes Makeup-Free In Gorgeous Pic As She Overcomes Acne Insecurities

Kendall Jenner posted an inspirational message on Instagram about dealing with insecurities about her skin, and went makeup-free to prove it! See the lovely photo here.

Kendall Jenner‘s undoubtedly beautiful, but like many young people, she hasn’t seen herself that way. It’s hard to imagine, considering that she’s one of the biggest models in the world right now, but Kendall has dealt with major insecurities regarding her skin. She’s opened up more lately about how having acne destroyed her self esteem, and wants her fans to know that they’re not alone. Now that her acne’s clearing up, she’s confident enough to do something major: go makeup-free on Instagram! She posted a beautiful pic of herself fresh out of the shower, not wearing a stitch of makeup, to show how far she’s come. She captioned the pic with an inspirational essay about her journey:

“While there are much bigger problems happening in the world, suffering from acne for me was debilitating,” Kendall wrote on Instagram. “It’s something that I’ve dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure. As humans, I don’t think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being “perfect” is the standard. We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post. I’d like to show a younger generation that not everything is perfect.

“Being insecure about my acne gave me thick skin but I wouldn’t ever wish that feeling upon anyone so after trying countless options, I found something that has been helpful in maintaining clear skin for me,” she added. “It’s been a long journey but I’m excited for where my skin is now. I didn’t think I’d see the day where I would feel confident posting a makeup free picture. My goal is to open up a dialogue around skin positivity. ❤️”.

Kendall announced that she was the new spokesperson for the skincare company Proactiv, which has had dozens of celebrity endorsements over the years, including Adam Levine, Katy Perry, and Britney Spears. It’s done wonders for her skin! She announced in a video that she was inspired to join the campaign after getting trolled hard at the 2018 Golden Globes, when photos showed her visible acne on the red carpet. She’s telling the haters off, now!