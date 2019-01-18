Jillian Michaels Explains Why The Keto Diet Is A Bad Idea After Publicly Feuding With Andy Cohen

Jillian Michaels is nothing if not outspoken, and lately, her attack of the keto diet has gotten her in feuds with Andy Cohen and Al Roker. She explained to HollywoodLife.com WHY keto is bad for your health.

The Keto Diet is one of the most popular trends of 2019, with celebs like Halle Berry, the Kardashians, Andy Cohen, Vinny from The Jersey Shore, and countless more celebs swearing that the diet made them drop pounds and get healthier than ever. But celebrity trainer and certified nutritionist Jillian Michaels says the diet is not all it’s cracked up to be, and unless your doctor puts you on the super strict diet because of a serious health concern, it won’t help you lose weight or stay healthy in the long term. We spoke to Jillian EXCLUSIVELY in the HollywoodLife.com office in NYC and she explained why she feels so strongly that this fad diet needs to be ditched ASAP. (Watch our entire video interview with Jillian above!)

“I actually am a trainer and a certified nutritionist,” Jillian told us. “I have been since I was 17 — you can imagine it’s been a hell of a long time. In that timeframe, I’ve worked with the top endocrinologists, the top sports medicine doctors, the top registered dietitians. I highly research everything I do and I do it for me. I don’t care what you eat for breakfast. If you want to eat bacon and eggs for breakfast, have at it. For me, I want to look great and feel great for years to come. I do the homework for myself, for my family, for my close friends, and I put it out in the world. The reality is that keto, yes, will burn fat faster because you’re starving your body of carbohydrates. You have no alternative fuel source. All that sounds like a good idea. But guess what? Your cells are made of protein, fat, and carbs.”

“If you have something severe like epilepsy, doctors have looked at if ketones could potentially help these kinds of health related conditions. I don’t have epilepsy, do you? I think most of the celebrities that do this diet don’t either. It can also help with insulin-related health issues. Type 2 diabetes, polycystic ovarian syndrome, which is related to insulin resistance. Now, here’s what’s so crazy about this — I had PCOS as a kid. I was overweight as a kid. I am 44 and you know what? I eat carbs. And I lost weight. And I reversed my PCOS. It’s crazy, I know. I’ve done it for thousands of other people over the years. All of whom ate carbs, unbelievable!”

“My point here is that you can do all of the good things without the negative side effects,” Jillian explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “When we get into the negative side effects, and the list is extensive, it’s everything from starving your cells that are made up of protein, fat and carbs, to creating potential micronutrient deficiencies when you start making things like a banana or a papaya or pineapple the enemy. These things have all kinds of antioxidants, which fight those bad-for-you radicals. Right? Polyphenols, vitamins, minerals, fiber. We need fiber for digestion, heart health, gut flora, or micro bile, which is related to metabolism, immunity, anti-aging, a host of other things. I mean the list is extensive.”

“Now studies are showing us that saturated fat — yes, there are good fats and healthy fats for heart health and brain health — but diets high in saturated fats are literally shredding our telemeres, which are these caps at the end of your chromosomes that protect your DNA. I mean beyond all the other bad stuff, it’s bad for your chromosomes, it’s bad for the health and the function of your cells. It’s extremely hard on your liver, on your thyroid. That’s if you did it perfectly. It’s just got a ton of bad side effects and all the benefits can be gained just through common sense. Just balance macros, don’t eat too much, eat clean versions of those foods. It’s whole grains, right? It’s not white bread, it’s quinoa, black beans. It’s fruits and vegetables. Those foods are not the enemy.”

