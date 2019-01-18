Jennifer Lopez Looks Fresh-Faced & Flawless In Makeup-Free Selfie — See New Pic

Jennifer Lopez proved once again that she’s an ageless beauty after sharing a makeup-free selfie! Check out her latest, bare-faced look!

Jennifer Lopez is so timeless, she’d probably beat pretty much anyone at a 10-year challenge — and this latest pic proves it. Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a makeup-free selfie that is pure complexion inspo. In addition to her fresh-faced look, the megastar captioned the photo, writing, “#nofilterFriday #nomakeupday #lovemeasIam 🦋🦋🦋.” Seriously, she may be 49, but JLo still looks like she’s 29. Check out the selfie for yourself below!

We reported earlier how Jennifer made quite the reveal about the timing of her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. JLo reportedly told Grazia magazine that had she met and been involved A-Rod earlier, things wouldn’t have worked out. She admitted, “[Alex, 43] has said it was too crazy, and I didn’t know him back then, so I’m going to take his word for it. And I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out.”

If you’re looking for fitness inspo in 2019, look no further than Jennifer. In a recent interview, her trainer David Kirsch talked about how she gets her trademark abs. “She’s so dedicated. If you don’t veer off the path, the results are only going to build upon themselves,” Kirsch told Us. “It’s not like she’s ever starting from square one. It’s just getting better.”

