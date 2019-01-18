‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Says She & David Eason Are ‘Stressed’ After New Gun & Abuse Allegations

Jenelle Evans tells us EXCLUSIVELY that she and husband David Eason are incredibly stressed out about the bad media surrounding his child abuse allegations and claims he threatened a woman with a gun.

These are trying times for Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason. He’s been in the headlines for allegedly abusing her four-year-old son Kaiser by ex Nathan Griffith. On top of that a 57-year-old woman claims her brandished a gun and threatened to shoot her while she was driving down the public road he lives on while looking at properties up for sale. The 27-year-old mother of three tells us that amidst all this chaos, her marriage to David, 30, is on solid ground. “Me and David are doing fine. We are a little stressed from all the negative media lately but that’s something we always deal with,” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The couple has been in the headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. North Carolina real estate agent Sandra Britt, 57, accused David of chasing her down on his four-wheeler as she drove down the road he and Jenelle live on and allegedly threatened her. She told us EXCLUSIVELY that, “All of a sudden he pulls over to the left of me and he is over there cussing at me with every breath that he could cuss. He started shouting at me, ‘What do you want, you f***ing b***h? This is my lane, what are you doing on my lane?! What are you looking at my lane for?’”

“Then I noticed on his hip he had some kind of a big pistol and he put his hand on it. He said, ‘I have a gun here, and I will use it and I will shoot you. You come back up here and I will shoot you!’ Then he started to do donuts in the dirt with his truck and off he went,” she explained. Sandra then headed to a neighboring home for safety. “After he finally drove away I got out of the car and knocked on the neighbor’s door because I was scared and I didn’t know what he was going to do. One neighbor answered and I told her what happened and she said, ‘Oh honey, our life is a nightmare down here, with this man.’”

On top of this, Jenelle appeared to quit Teen Mom 2 in the season preview, telling her mom Barb that it was her last season on the show and that “I’m done.” At the end of the season premiere episode on Jan. 14, We learned Jenelle and Nathan are taking their custody battle to court because Nathan wants to keep Kaiser away from David as much as possible. He accused David of swatting Kaiser’s behind with a stick and leaving bruises last summer. Nathan took to Twitter the day after the premiere to reveal pictures the marks — and they were pretty graphic. Jenelle told us EXCLUSIVELY that the marks came from a blow up water slide accident at his school and had nothing to do with her husband. She added that “An investigation was conducted by CPS and then closed.”