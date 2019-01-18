Heidi Klum Stuns In Lacy Lingerie While Snakes Slither All Over Her — Insane Video

Beauty is pain! Heidi definitely showed off her brave side by posing in skimpy lingerie while multiple snakes slid around her neck and chest. Watch the crazy video by clicking below!

January 17 was an interesting day for Heidi Klum! The 45-year-old AGT co-host, mom, model and designer was shooting promo pics for her show, Germany’s Next Top Model, in Los Angeles, and she took it up a notch! She wore her own Heidi Klum Intimates Allure in Astor Bodysuit and looked HOT. It’s actually on sale for $109 at Yoox.com right now! She looked stunning and sexy, but we can’t get over the snakes! Kudos to Heidi, because, no. Just no.

She was channeling Britney Spears‘ iconic 2001 VMAs performance for sure! Heidi wore her lacy bodysuit as well as a top hat and had at least four snakes around her neck and chest! That will definitely make a great photo, but not sure we could handle that! Watch the crazy video of Heidi and her snake-filled photoshoot below!

Heidi recently got engaged to fiancé Tom Kaulitz, 29. Her ring is stunning! It’s features alexandrite as the center stone, which can be green, or change colors in the sun, and is surrounded by diamonds. It’s gorgeous and very unique! We are so happy for the couple! Tom is a lucky guy — Heidi looks amazing in lingerie and she doesn’t seem to be afraid of anything! There are sure to be some adventures in their future!