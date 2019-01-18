Halle Berry’s ‘High-Intensity Cardio’ Workout & Keto Diet: How She Maintains Her Hottest Body Yet

If you want to know how Halle Berry’s still looking like Catwoman over a decade later, HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop from her workouts to eating plan. We even have her favorite snack she ‘swears by’!

Halle Berry, 52, can be considered one of the celebrity pioneers of the ketogenic (keto) diet that has taken over Hollywood kitchens! In case you haven’t heard, the trendy diet is “an eating pattern that’s high in fat, moderate in protein and low in carbohydrates,” with the goal of producing “ketone bodies, which are metabolites of fatty acids, and use them instead of glucose to fuel your cells,” according to Food Insight (from the International Food Information Council Foundation). So, yay to foods like meats and nuts, and nay to fruits and potatoes (according to this diet). “Halle Berry absolutely swears by the keto diet,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after the X-Men actress has followed the eating plan for two years! And instead of eating the traditional three meals a day, she follows interval eating.

“Halle sticks mainly to a lot of snacks and eats just a little bit of food throughout the day, especially protein bars,” our source continues. And here’s exactly what she likes to snack on: “One of her favorite go-to’s is Bulletproof’s Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bars. She absolutely swears by bars because she likes to keep her sugar down.” By combining the keto diet and interval eating, “Halle feels most energized and charged throughout the day when following this regimen,” our source says. And we can tell, just by watching her workouts.

“She works out extremely regularly and does a lot of high intensity cardio like boxing as well as meditation,” our source explains. Halle gives us a look at these “high intensity cardio” workouts with #FitnessFriday posts, and has even demonstrated three of her favorite heart rate raisers: jump runners, jump jumping jacks, and the running man. You can jump along by watching the video below!

Seriously, this chick goes hard in the gym — five to six times a week, according to her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas! “She’s the hardest working actor I have ever met in my entire life. She is a real-life superhuman superhero,” Peter, who trained Halle for her role in the action flick John Wick 3, said on The Doctors.