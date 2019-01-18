Gladys Knight Defends Singing At The Super Bowl As Colin Kaepernick Fans Are Furious

Gladys Knight was one of the few artists brave enough to sign on to appear at the Super Bowl, amid endless controversy. Now, she’s standing up for her decision.



It’s just a matter of weeks before Gladys Knight, 74, belts out the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl, and she shared a few words about the backlash she’s received regarding her appearance. In a statement to Variety, she defended her decision to sing the anthem, despite the many artists calling for a boycott of the NFL, thanks to treatment of Colin Kaepernick. “I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice,” she began her statement. “It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone,” she added.

Gladys went on to say she believes good can come from her forthcoming appearance. “I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good,” she continued. “I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to.”

It was announced on Jan. 17 that the motown legend would be the voice of the national anthem on Feb. 3, for the 53rd annual event. She joins halftime show performers Travis Scott, Big Boi, and Maroon 5, in the list of artists who are being slammed for appearing at the game. After a number of artists reportedly declined offers to appear, fans couldn’t believe that the celebs has signed on for the night. It is thanks to the NFL’S treatment Colin, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, that a spot on the bill marks controversial territory. After the athlete displayed a show of on-the-field activism, he was left a free agent, and still does not have a team.

As the 2019 game fast approaches, there is one thing everyone is looking forward to – the commercials! Although, Amy Schumer, who appeared in viral ads for Bud Light during the 2016 Super Bowl, announced that she wouldn’t do any commercials, other stars were happy to take the spotlight. Cardi B, is set to star in the always iconic Pepsi commercial this year, and we can’t wait to see what hilarity she brings!