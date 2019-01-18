Gina Rodriguez Dons Carmen Sandiego’s Hat To Launch New Netflix Show — See Incredible Pic

Ahead of the ‘Carmen Sandiego’ premiere on Netflix, Gina Rodriguez shared a photo on Instagram as the infamous spy – see pic inside!

While there have been many iterations of the iconic Carmen Sandiego character, we can’t wait to see Gina Rodriguez, 34, fill that legendary red coat and hat! The Jane the Virgin star shared a picture on Instagram on Jan. 17 ahead of the show’s release on Netflix.

“You can call me Carmen,” Gina said in her caption. “Carmen Sandiego on Netflix tomorrow!!!! #bingeAway.” The role of Carmen Sandiego has been historically portrayed by a Latin American actress, and with the bada** nature of the character fighting off others, it makes complete sense that Gina would now embody the role. In the trailer for the animated series, you can get a glimpse into the reimagined iconic character, and how she’s not the villain – she’s the hero. Plus, Rita Moreno, 87, who also portrayed Carmen, makes an appearance in the new show as well!

Gina has been vocal throughout her career about feminist issues and inclusion of Latin American women. “A strong leader is one who creates other leaders,” Gina said to Latina magazine in 2016. “So if I am encouraging young girls to take control of their lives, to spread kindness, then I am doing the job God put me here to do. With every attempt we make within the industry, with every project I take, it will be to advance women. Not only women of color but all women and men. One doesn’t exist without the other. I’m just going to continue to keep my head down and keep trying to do the best work I possibly can, never really saying I’ve arrived or that I’ve made it anywhere, but just that I’m going to continue to try.”

We can’t wait to continue seeing this inspirational woman break down barriers against Latina women in Hollywood and lift others up! For starters, we’ll tune in to Carmen Sandiego on Netflix!