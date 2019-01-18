Delilah Belle Hamlin: How I Keep Up My Bikini Bod Despite Eating ‘Whatever I Want’

Tons of photos of Delilah Belle Hamlin rocking bikinis have surfaced lately, and we caught up with her EXCLUSIVELY to learn all her secrets to keeping her incredible bod in beachwear shape!

With Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin as parents, it’s no surprise that Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, is a gorgeous girl, and she’s quickly becoming a rising model and social media star. Recently, Delilah has turned heads by showing off her bikini body on the beach, and fans are DYING to know how she keeps in tip-top shape. “I do dance classes, normally twice a week, in Malibu,” Delilah spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the opening of Margot Restaurant in Culver City. “Maybe I’ll go on a hike. Before a shoot, I’ll go to SoulCycle a couple of times a week. I’ll go to Cryotherapy, too.”

When it comes to diet, though, Delilah is a lot more lenient, and isn’t afraid to indulge. Her secret, though? SMALL portions! “Today I got a burger and Thai food, but just a little bit of it,” she explained. “I want to be happy! I don’t want to eat light cheese all of the time.” As for her glowing skin and always fresh appearance, Delilah credits that to consistently getting facials. “I go to Le Jolie medical spa,” she dished. “That’s literally my secret.”

The 20-year-old is currently single, but she’s not focused on boys at the moment. “I’m ready to work this year,” she explained. “I don’t need a man! I don’t need one this year!” She added that, while last year was about her modeling career and traveling, this year she’s adding singing to the mix, along with possibly “a couple of other projects.”

With famous parents, Delilah is used to being in the spotlight, and she told us that her mom and dad have always urged her to “treat people with kindness,” no matter what. For the most part, though, it’s her sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, who she turns to for advice. “I know she’s younger, but she’s so smart,” Delilah gushed. “I don’t know how she got so smart at such a young age.”

As for her cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Delilah admitted that she doesn’t generally watch the episodes, but has no problem being on the show with her mom. “I think it has it’s ups and downs, but I think overall, [my mom] gets along with a lot of the women,” Delilah said. “I think she gets along with all of them. Silly drama! But she doesn’t hate it. It’s an experience.”