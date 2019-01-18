Tori Spelling’s Husband Fires Back After Kids Are Body-Shamed: ‘I’m Horrified & Disgusted’

Dean McDermott is clapping back at his wife’s followers — and with good reason! See what he had to say about social media users ‘body shaming and bullying’ his children.

Everyone knows the age-old rule — if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it! But that didn’t stop Instagram users from bashing Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s kids for their children’s weight and outfit choices. The mother of five shared a pic from a screening of A Dog’s Way Home with her entire family, and the comments took a turn for the sour. It’s wild to think that anyone would feel okay body shaming children on social media, but it happened, and Dean took a stand against the haters!

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children,” he commented. “Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!! For your information, we went from a long day at school to the movie. And I don’t know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day. Not to mention that just before this picture was taken, they were wrestling and running around with all the other kids that were at the movie. So I apologize we didn’t get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. They’re kids. They’re messy and dirty. That’s what they do.”

“And what’s wrong with shopping at Target??!!” he added. “Over half of America shops there. The way they grow out of clothing so quickly is astounding. Are we supposed to shop at Gucci?? These are kids folks. Messy stinky little bundles of fun, laughter and love. They’re going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side. Who cares. They’re happy and healthy and I’m sorry they don’t look like skinny supermodels. People come in all shapes and sizes. So who are you to judge. You should all be ashamed of yourselves for passing such horrible judgement on innocent beautiful children. Shame on you all!!!! Thank you to all the people who came to our defense. You’re all kind compassionate souls. Down with the haters!! Up with love!!”

Yes, preach! We have so much respect for the way Dean stood up for his family and hope that his haters took note. Criticizing kids is NOT okay, whether they’re famous or not.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that the couple‘s kids have been under fire for their weight. Who could forget when Tori clapped back at social media trolls last September? After they body-shamed her children, she told them off. “For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!” she wrote. Plain and simple — and so true!

Here’s to hoping Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 1, never catch wind of these unnecessarily negative comments.