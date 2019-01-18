Christie Brinkley, Lily-Rose Depp, Meghan Markle & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Tons of stars looked white hot this week including the incredible Christie Brinkley! Can you believe she is 64? See more amazing fashion moments from the past week below.

Christie Brinkley, 64, wore a white hot Balmain mini and Christian Louboutin heels at the American Beauty Star TV show screening and panel in New York on Jan. 17. HollywoodLife was there! We also saw Ashley Graham, who wore black Rag & Bone pants and a white Kith crop top at the screening. Gorgeous! The Good Place star Jameela Jamil looked amazing in an Oscar De La Renta ball gown at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan 13. At the same awards show, Mandy Moore looked angelic in a custom white Michael Kors gown with cutouts at the waist.

Mandy’s This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz looked stunning in a one-shoulder Kate Spade dress — pretty in pink! Speaking of one shoulder, Adriana Lima rocked a sexy red Brandon Maxwell dress at the International Watch Company Schaffhausen Gala in Geneva, Switzerland on Jan. 15. The one shoulder look is super trendy right now! Lily-Rose Depp, 19, wore Chanel at the Cesar Revelations event in Paris on Jan. 14. Perfectly age appropriate.

Sarah Paulson wore Valentino as she arrived at the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York. Her stunning red fur coat was a showstopper and we LOVED her maroon velvet heels! Rita Ora wore a sexy pink satin suit by Salvatore Ferragamo while in NYC.

Meghan Markle went bold and bright on Jan. 14 in London, wearing a Sentaler coat, Gabriela Hearst bag, a Babaton By Aritzia dress, and shoes By Stuart Weitzman. See all the best fashion moments of the week in the gallery attached above!