How could Cardi B’s commentary on the government shutdown get any better? By setting her anti-Donald Trump rant to the ‘Bodak Yellow’ beat and turning it into the next slapping rap hit.

Why Cardi B hasn’t been given her own show on CNN or MSNBC yet remains a mystery. The 26-year-old rapper voiced her frustration with President Donald Trump, 72, on Jan. 17, blasting him for ordering thousands of federal employees to work during the government shutdown without pay. While this rant was on point, it seemed like there was something missing. So, The Gregory Brothers (who Billboard describes as a “meme factory”) fixed it — by giving her video the beat from “Bodak Yellow.” Now, this new “collaboration”, entitled “Yeah Bitch / Nah Bitch”, has become the anthem for this dark period in America’s timeline.

By the time of this post’s publication, Cardi’s original rant had accumulated close to a total of 15 million views (12.63 million on Instagram, 1.36 million on Twitter.) In the first clip, Cardi inadvertently became a voice for the labor movement by railing against Trump after he summoned federal workers back to their positions even though they wouldn’t get paid. “Now, I don’t want to hear y’all mother*ckers talking about ‘Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.’ Yeah, bitch, for healthcare so your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches can go check your p*ssy at the gynecologist with no mother*cking problem.”

“Now, I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably have a job. This sh*t is really f*cking serious, bro, this sh*t is crazy,” she added. Now, courtesy of the Gregory Brothers, her talking points have been summed up: “Healthcare? / Yeah bitch. / People gotta go to f*cking work to not get mother*cking paid / Nah bitch!”

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security,” Donald Trump boasted when meeting with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi in December 2018. At the time, he seemed eager to take the blame for shutting down the government. Four weeks after doing it, that tune has changed. Trump and the Republicans have since tried to spin the shutdown as being the Democrats fault, saying its because they refuse to cave into Donald’s demand for $5 billion in taxpayer funding to build his wall. Americans aren’t buying it, as FiveThirtyEight pointed out “four new polls show Americans overwhelmingly blame Trump and the congressional Republicans” for this mess.