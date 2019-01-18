Cardi B Says She’ll Feel ‘Very Betrayed’ If ‘Dada’ Is Kulture’s 1st Word Amid Fallout With Offset

Cardi B is really hoping that Kulture says ‘mama’ before ‘dada’! Find out why she might say Offset’s name first though!

When it comes to her split with Offset, Cardi B hilariously revealed that she wants Kulture to not betray her by saying his name… in a sense. Taking to Twitter, Cardi wrote, “KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said ‘Da’ …..If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed 😒Henny got it on video too.” With Kulture saying “da” it might be a matter of time before she adds another “da” to that, but we’ll keep you posted with whether Cardi or Offset gets their name said first.

We reported earlier how Offset is really trying to win Cardi back by the Grammys. “Offset is hoping to repair things with Cardi in time for the Grammys. He wants to be by her side for the big award show and feels that he deserves to be there with her too,” a source close to Offset told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to walk the carpet with Cardi, sit with her during the show and be the first to hug and kiss her when her name gets called. Offset feels like he helped her career so much that a lot of her success this year is thanks to his producing behind the scenes. Offset feels it would be a shame if she does not enjoy the night with him. He wants to be there with her to celebrate the big night together.”

Offset has really been missing since their split. “Offset thinks Cardi is looking sexier than ever. He thinks she looks better than ever in her new videos and pics on Instagram,” another source told us. “Offset is impressed with Cardi’s abs and her amazing post-baby body. Seeing her perfect revenge body after their split has him regretting the mistakes he made in their relationship. Right now, he feels like Cardi looks so good that he would do anything to win her back.”

KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said “Da” …..If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed 😒Henny got it on video too . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 18, 2019

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Cardi.