Hailey Baldwin’s Uncle Billy Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Guest List: Are The Kardashians On It?

Gosh dang it Uncle Billy! Hailey Baldwin’s uncle spilled the beans on who will hit ‘the dance floor’ at her and Justin Bieber’s wedding, and he didn’t bother to be ambiguous.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding guest list isn’t supposed to be public information — so leave it to that one uncle to blow your cover! Billy Baldwin, 55, brother of Hailey’s dad Stephen, gave some insight into who made the coveted list. “Who’s going to be tearing up the dance floor? It’s going to be Hailey and all of her Kardashian girlfriends,” Billy guessed during an interview with etalk on Jan. 18. In addition to Hailey’s “Kardashian girlfriends,” her uncle added: “Gigi [Hadid] and Kendall [Jenner] and all the rest.”

We’ll cut Uncle Billy some slack — those names were a “No Brainer” (sorry, had to). Hailey, 22, Gigi, 23, and Kendall, 23, are a part of the same model squad! If Billy’s being serious, we’re just wondering exactly how many Kardashians got Save The Date’s, since Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was once rumored to be hookup buddies with the future groom in 2015. True or not, that could set up an awkward situation on the dance floor. Alas, that’s ancient history! We’re just relieved to hear that Kendall’s definitely on the list, after a report surfaced on Jan. 17 that little sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were emailed an invite…with no mention of Kendall! Whew. TMZ’s report added that the nuptials will take place in Los Angeles, Calif., and will be a “religious affair” after Hailey and Justin legally tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018.

And the dots keep connecting! Prior to Billy’s revelation, and the rumored location of the wedding being revealed, there was also word that the ceremony’s set for Feb. 28, per Page Six. It’s a day before the Biebs’ 25th birthday, and it’s no coincidence. “Since Justin’s birthday falls on the following day [of the wedding], he is more focused on preparing a continuation of the celebration with a huge bash throughout the weekend for all their friends and family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 16.

As more wedding deets slip through, we’re hoping even more of Hailey’s uncles have a slip of the tongue! For now, learn who may be in the running for Hailey’s maid of honor in HL’s recap above, which we cover at the end of the video.