Alexis Skyy Slams Blac Chyna’s BF For Accusing Her Of Using Rob K. For Clout: I ‘Love’ Him

She said it’s love! Alexis Skyy defended her relationship with Rob Kardashian in an Instagram comment. Details inside!

In a new Instagram picture that she posted, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Alexis Skyy, 24, had to defend herself in the comment section about her motive being with rumored boyfriend and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Rob Kardashian, 31. Rob’s ex, and the mother of his two-year-old daughter Dream, Blac Chyna, 30, is currently dating rapper Kid Buu, 30. Kid Buu decided to insult both Alexis and Rob in the comment section and provoked Alexis, asking about her intentions. Was that really necessary?

“You really wit [sic] Rob’s fat *ss for love or is it just for clout,” he asked. Alexis wasn’t having any of it. “To answer ur [sic] question… I love Rob,” she replied back directly.

While Rob and Alexis as a couple seemed to appear out of nowhere, they actually may have been dating under-the-radar for some time. “Alexis and Rob have been seeing each other for a little while, it’s not as new as everyone thinks, and she really likes him,” a source close to Alexis told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Alexis isn’t using Rob for fame, not at all.” The two bonded “right away” over both being parents – Alexis is the mom to one-year-old Alaiya, and rapper and singer Fetty Wap, 27, is the father.

This wasn’t the first spat between the two couples – Chyna and Alexis’ alleged recent fight is now rumored to have been about Rob. But no matter outsiders’ opinions, Rob and Alexis seem to be pretty smitten with one another! He called her his “WCW” (aka “woman crush Wednesday”) on Snapchat on Jan. 14, and she also made him dinner.

Hopefully, for the sake of Dream, Chyna and Rob will put aside their differences and encourage their partners and each other to put all the drama aside. Plus, if they’re happy with their current partners now, what’s even the point of getting into it with their respective exes?