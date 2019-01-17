7 Winter Hair Hacks — Banish Frizz & Static: Hair Research Scientist Gives Top Tips

Do you ever wonder WHY your hair feels so different in the winter weather? A hair research scientist and expert stylist is breaking it down so you can have good hair days all winter long.

Dry, brittle hair is no fun, and neither is static or frizz! Winter hair can be a challenge but luckily, Rob Smith, a Hair Research Scientist at Dyson, is spilling some top tips on how to manage during the dreaded weather! “1. Avoid leaving the house with wet hair. Hair is weaker when wet as the bonds that give it strength are disrupted by water. This makes it much easier to damage. If you use a hair dryer like the Dyson Supersonic, which allows you to dry and style hair at the same time, you can look the way you want and avoid leaving your hair in a weakened state for extended periods of time.”

“2. Shampoo less, condition more: During the colder months your scalp can become drier and itchier. Shampooing can remove the natural oils that you produce that help keep your scalp moisturized, so using a milder shampoo or reduce the frequency of washing can help avoid this.

3. Dry scalp: At colder times of the year the air tends to be drier. Consider using a humidifier at home — this can help retain higher levels of moisture in your scalp. Also, consider a good quality oil to apply to your scalp after shampooing to help keep it feeling moisturized.”

“4. How to avoid static electricity: This can increase in the colder seasons as lower humidity means hair will hold less moisture. This can cause hair to be visibly frizzier and more unruly. Over drying your hair can also result in increased frizz. To help control static and frizz, avoid using a plastic hair brush, which can cause static build-up, and use a hair dryer with controlled airflow and an ionizer.”

“5. Use a good quality conditioner: This helps reduce friction and wear, protecting your hair cuticles & reducing tangles and knots.”

We also spoke to Jon Reyman, a Dyson Styling Ambassador, who said:

“6. Revamp your winter scalp routine: You should treat your scalp in the same way you look after your skin. In winter, this is increasingly important as the air is drier which results in moisture being zapped from your skin. This is the same for your scalp. Invest in a good hair oil to lock in moisture. Hair oil should be all-natural. If your hair type is coarse, you should use a heavier oil. Every day. If you have fine hair you should use a lighter one, twice a week.

7. Retain your style for longer: For flatter or more limp hair, you should use a beach spray before you dry. Use a diffuser attachment like the one included with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer to encourage natural waves and texture. This will help add body and volume. Make sure to use a light hold hair spray once dry and styled. For coarser hair, invest a good natural heavy conditioner, leave in oils and a mousse to help hold your style.”