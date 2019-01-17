Why Don’t We Returns With Epic New Song ‘Big Plans’ & Fans Love The More ‘Mature’ Sound

If you don’t have big plans to listen to Why Don’t We’s latest single, you’re missing out! The group started the new year off right with an incredible new release.

2019 is just beginning, and Why Don’t We has already blessed fans with a fantastic new song! “Big Plans” was released at midnight on Jan. 17, and it’s sure to be a big hit. The first single to drop since their debut album 8 Letters came out last August, this song is definitely a new step for bandmates Daniel Seavey, 19, Jack Avery, 19, Corbyn Besson, 20, Zach Herron, 17, and Jonah Marais, 20, with its more mature sound. “I got real big plans, baby, for you and me,” the guys sing in “Big Plans.” “So love me for who I am and for who I’m gonna be. Ain’t got everything you want, but got everything you’ll need so take a chance, take a chance on me.”

So what are fans thinking? They’re obsessed! “First let me just start off by saying dang Big Plans is a bop fr,” one Twitter user wrote. “Second I want to say how proud I am of the boys like seriously from seeing them grow from the beginning to now is crazy. They changed me in so many good ways and I honestly couldn’t be happier.” Aw! Others aren’t just proud of the Why Don’t We members for this single, but for what this means for the year ahead. “You guys are killing it and it’s only January,” one fan wrote. And how exciting is that?

Daniel, Jack, Corbyn, Zach and Jonah opened up about their feelings about the new release on Instagram. “A lot of the people in the industry have told us that we have to sound a certain way, or look a certain way in order to be successful but that’s not how we want to do things,” they explained. “We make music we love so we can share it with you. That’s what this song means to us. That’s what we’ve got planned this year for you.”

You guys are killing it, and it's only January. 2019 is definitely going to be your year, and Big Plans is a great way to start it off 😊💛💛 — Piper ▪ Why Don't We (@piper_whydontwe) January 17, 2019

Woah so I’m walking and listening to big plans when I see a train speed past right when the beat drops. I’m speechless, this song is MAGICAL. #BIGPLANS #BigPlansOutNow@whydontwemusic — Jennora ♡ got real big plans 💙 (@sleepilyseavey) January 17, 2019

These guys are young and clearly have so many great things ahead! We can’t wait to see what’s in store for them in 2019 and beyond — but until then, we’ll just be listening to “Big Plans” on repeat.