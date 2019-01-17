Lorna Doom: 5 Things To Know About Punk Band Bassist, 50, Who Has Tragically Died

Rest in peace, Lorna Doom. Lorna, who played bass in the 1970s punk band The Germs, died on Jan. 16, with her death confirmed by her fellow bandmate, Don Bolles. Here’s more to know.

Don Bolles posted the cryptic message “Lorna” on Facebook Jan. 15, confusing fans until he finally confirmed what it meant in the comments section hours later. “She left this mortal coil today around 1,” he explained. Dan and Lorna Doom (born Teresa Ryan) were both members of the Los Angeles-based punk band, The Germs, which gained notoriety in the late 1970s before disbanding. Fans and friends flooded the comments section of Dan’s post with well-wishes after he revealed the news of Lorna’s death. Here’s more to know about her and The Germs:

1. Who was in the band? The Germs was started by Darby Crash, who sang lead vocals, and Pat Smear, who played guitar. The original lineup was disbanded before they even gave a live performance, and Lorna joined in 1976 as a bass player. At the time, Dottie Danger, who later went by Brenda Carlisle and was a member of The Go-Gos, played drums. However, she never officially played with the band, as she was ill for quite some time as they were getting started. Don eventually joined the group as a drummer, closing out the lineup.

2. Lorna didn’t actually play bass when she joined. When The Germs started out, Pat was the only member who could actually play music. During her early performances, Lorna simply slid her finger up and down her bass’ fretboard.

3. Why did the band dissolve? The Germs began gaining major recognition for their wild performances, which often featured breaking glasses and more intense behavior mixed in with the music. They finally released their first album, GI, which was produced by Joan Jett, in 1979. Shortly after that, tension between Darby and Don reached a high, and the group briefly split. They reunited for one final performance before Darby committed suicide via a heroin overdose at just 22 years old in December 1980. The group split for good after that.

4. Why did the band reunite in the early 2000s? In 2008, a movie about the band called What We Do Is Secret was released. Shane West starred as Darby Crash, and eventually joined Pat, Lorna and Don in a reinvention of the group. The foursome played several shows throughout the years after that.

5. Lorna starred in a documentary about punk music. Lorna was featured in the 1981 documentary The Decline of Western Civilization, which told the story of the LA punk scene in the early 1980s.