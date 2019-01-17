Joey Lawrence: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Actor Competing On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Joey Lawrence is one of the stars who has joined the cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ season 2. So, who is Joey? Here’s what you need to know about the actor before the premiere!

Joey Lawrence, 42, is going to the Celebrity Big Brother house! The actor and musician is one of the cast members of the Celebrity Big Brother season 2, which premieres Jan. 21 on CBS. Joey comes from a famous family and you totally recognize him from some of your favorite ’90s shows. Check out these 5 key facts to know about Mr. Lawrence!

1. Joey rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s. His first major role was playing Joey Donovan on the NBC show Gimme a Break! from 1983 to 1987. He also voiced Oliver in the 1988 Disney movie Oliver & Company. However, his breakthrough role was playing Joey Russo in the ’90s series Blossom alongside Mayim Bialik. He co-starred with his real-life brothers, Matthew and Andrew, on the series Brotherly Love as well. He’s continued to work over the years, most notably co-starring with Melissa Joan Hart on the Freeform series Melissa & Joey, which ran from 2010 to 2015.

2. He’s also a musician! Joey released his debut album at just 16 years old in 1993. Joey and his brother formed the band Still Three and released their first single, “Lose Myself,” in 2017.

3. His daughter convinced him to do the show! Joey admitted he was a little hesitant to join the reality show at first. “Honestly, I was probably not going to do it and my oldest daughter said, ‘Dad, you gotta win!’ So when she gives me a challenge like that… I am a competitive person,” he told ET Online. “I think ‘alliance’ should be like a drinking game ‘cause I have heard it so much… I don’t know. I don’t have a strategy. I don’t know the game… all I know is I am going to be myself and some people will like that and others won’t, but I am OK with that.” Joey and his wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson, have two children together.

4. Joey appeared on another major celebrity reality show! Joey came in third place during Dancing With the Stars season 3 with partner Edyta Śliwińska. He was invited to return for an all-star season of the show, but he turned it down.

5. Joey filed for bankruptcy in July 2017. The actor and his wife filed for bankruptcy in July 2017 after accumulating over $400,000 in debt, according to Us Weekly. The case was settled in April 2018.