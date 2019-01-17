Dina Lohan: 5 Things To Know About Lindsay Lohan’s Mom On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Mama Lohan is headed to ‘Celebrity Big Brother!’ Dina Lohan has been named as a season 2 cast member. Here’s what you need to know to get up to speed on Lindsay Lohan’s mom!

Lindsay Lohan’s got her own reality show again, and now her mom, Dina Lohan, 56, is heading back to reality TV as well! Dina is one of the celebrity cast members of Celebrity Big Brother season 2, which premieres Jan. 21 on CBS. Dina will be competing against Lindsay’s Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett, 37, for $250,000. Need a refresher on all things Dina Lohan? HollywoodLife has you covered.

1. First, the obvious: she’s Lindsay Lohan’s mom. Dina revealed that Lindsay is totally supportive of her going on CBB! “She packed my suitcase for me. She gave me a list of things,” Dina told ET, before adding that Lindsay has become her “momager” of sorts. “She did! She got all this makeup for the house or to share with everyone there.” Dina has three other children: Michael Jr., Aliana, and Dakota Lohan. Dina was married to Michael Lohan from 1985 to 2007.

2. Dina’s not single at the moment! Don’t expect Dina to engage in a showmance with one of her co-stars on the show. “I’m sort of seeing someone,” she revealed to ET. “No [I won’t be hooking up]! That’s what the kids do.”

3. This isn’t her first reality show. Dina and the rest of the Lohan family were stars of the reality series, Living Lohan, in 2008. She also appeared on the docuseries, Lindsay, in 2014. Dina and Michael were cast members on Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn in 2016.

4. Dina was once in a major feud with Anderson Cooper! Back in 2008, Anderson called Living Lohan a “train wreck” while co-hosting Live with Regis & Kelly. He also said Dina’s then 14-year-old daughter Ali “looks to be about 60.” It didn’t take long for Dina to fire back at Anderson. “People are just cruel! This is bad karma for him,” she told OK! Magazine.

5. She’s been in legal trouble in the past. Dina was arrested and charged with DWI in 2013. She was later sentenced to 100 hours of community service, fined $3,000, and had her driver’s license suspended for one year, according to ABC News.