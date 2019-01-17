A brand new boy band for you to get to know and love is here! Check out the debut music video for ‘Regular,’ from the Chinese-based boy band, WayV, right here!

China’s newest boy-band, WayV, is officially here with their new music video for “Regular”! The seven-member group made its official debut on Jan. 17 with this first song, which was actually previously released by the group NCT 127. WayV is an extension of SM Entertainment’s Neo Culture Technology project, a collective hoping to spread SM’s K-Pop phenomenon throughout the globe. NCT features bands in China, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Canada and America. NCT U was the first group, debuting in April 2018, followed by NCT 127 in July and NCT Dream in August.

WayV is the fourth group to emerge from the NCT collective, however, they’re being managed by Label V, which is a Chinese company. The members were brought onto the music scene by SM Entertainment, though. There has been some confusion over the fact that WayV isn’t specifically being branded as an NCT group, but regardless of the logistics, fans are absolutely loving the video for “Regular.” Fans absolutely blew up Twitter with praise for the song and video, and have been watching it on repeat.

However, many are also pointing out that one band member, Winwin, doesn’t seem to get many lines in the song. “Winwin still didn’t get enough lines….” one person wrote. “That’s literally his song. “Regular” has 3 versions, English, Korean and Chinese and Winwin is in ALL OF THEM. He deserves better.” Someone else added, “I don’t know what to feel right now. Kun and Ten finally got what they deserved but Winwin…the song is in Chinese? His native language but you gave him s***y and short English part in “Regular.” Even in other tracks I don’t think I heard him….”

Aside from Winwin, Kun and Ten, WayV also includes the members Lucas, Xiao Jun, Hendery and YangYang. We can’t wait to hear more from these guys!